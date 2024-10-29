Woman found murdered at luxury wellness retreat in the Hamptons

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman from Brooklyn was found dead inside a guest room at a luxury retreat in the Hamptons, according to police.

Sabina Rosas, 33, was found dead at the Shou Sugi Ban House on Montauk Highway in Watermill early on Monday. A staff member found Rosas body in a guest room, NBC 4 New York reports.

Police believe she was a victim of violence and described her death as a "murder," but did not provide further detail.

Suffolk County police said that a police presence would continue at the resort until the investigation at the crime scene is finished. A mobile crime lab was spotted outside the resort's main building on Monday afternoon, according to Fox News.

Police will remain at the luxury resort until their investigation at the crime scene is finsihed. ( Google Maps )

The resort, which describes itself as a "private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses," has 13 rooms on three acres. The retreat is located about 90 miles east of Midtown Manhattan.

"As the only comprehensive wellness program in the Hamptons, Shou Sugi Ban House offers an environment that is both tranquil and transcendent, encouraging one to Return to the Simplicity of Self," the resort's website says.

Rooms at the resort can cost upwards of $1,000 per night.

Southampton Police said they believe Rosas death was an isolated incident and said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information about Rosas' death to contact their homicide division at 631-852-6396.