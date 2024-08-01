Woman changes plea after luring pregnant mom and killing her and unborn baby

Support truly

A Missouri woman pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering a 31-week pregnant woman she met on Facebook to steal her unborn baby.

Amber Waterman, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in the death of 33-year-old Ashley Bush and one count of thereby causing the death of a child in utero in Springfield, Missouri.

Originally set to stand trial in Springfield on 21 October alongside her husband and alleged accomplice, Jamie Waterman, she will now appear for her sentencing hearing on 15 October, when she will be handed a life sentence without parole.

US Attorney Teresa Moore said: “This horrific crime resulted in the tragic deaths of two innocent victims. Today’s guilty plea holds this defendant accountable for her actions and ensures that justice will be served.”

Waterman admitted that she first contacted Bush via Facebook under the false name “Lucy” with the pretense of helping her find a job, but was planning to kidnap her to claim her unborn child.

Ashley Bush was kidnapped and murdered in October 2022 ( Benton County Sheriff's Office )

She met with Bush in person once, three days before kidnapping her in Maysville, Arkansas and transporting her across state borders to the Waterman residence in Pineville, Missouri on 31 October 2022.

Amber Waterman has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering a woman and her unborn child ( McDonald County Sheriff’s Department )

Later that day, first responders responded to an emergency call of a baby who was not breathing, with Waterman admitting to falsely telling them she had given birth to the baby in the truck on the way to the hospital. In reality, the baby girl was Bush’s and had died in the womb as a result of Waterman’s kidnapping and Bush’s death.

Bush’s death was classified as a homicide after an autopsy indicated she “died as a result of penetrating trauma of the torso”.

Her fiancé, Josh Willis, told law enforcement that he saw Bush being driven in a truck by the woman he knew as “Lucy” when he was returning to pick up Bush from where he had dropped her off for the two women to meet for a second time.

He said he tried to follow the truck but eventually lost it, and after calling and texting her, found Bush’s phone on the side of the highway.

He named his and Bush’s baby girl Valkyrie Grace Willis.

Mother of three Ashley Bush was engaged to Josh Willis ( KHBS )

Waterman’s husband, who was 42 at the time, is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death, as his wife allegedly killed Bush alone but sought his help to dispose of the body.

His trial is still scheduled to take place on October 21, and no new hearing or plea change documents have been filed for him.