New Jersey police are searching for a white tractor-trailer after a witness reported seeing a woman covered in blood screaming for help as she tried to escape from the vehicle before being pulled back inside.

The woman was seen on Wednesday at around 2pm on Route 130 moving towards the exit leading to Ridge Road, South Brunswick police said.

The witness, who has not been identified publicly, said that the woman appeared to be bleeding from the face and that the man behind the wheel pulled her “back into the cab”, law enforcement added.

The witness was visiting a car dealership at the time when he saw the vehicle pull over as the woman tried to jump from the truck, according to NBC.

Detective Sergeant Timothy Hoover of the South Brunswick Police Department told NBC that the truck “pulled to the side” and that the witness “noticed that something's a little off that catches his eye. Then he noticed, on closer investigation, that a woman tries to hop out of the Bobtail truck”.

“And he's looking at her and believes that she's injured, possibly some kind of laceration on her forehead or in the area of her face. And she appears to be in distress”, Sgt Hoover added.

Police said that the woman was almost entirely outside of the truck when she was pulled back.

“As far as I understand, she was out of the cab ... fully and was yanked back in”, Sgt Hoover said.

According to law enforcement, the woman was kicking and screaming for help.

Police shared grainy security footage of the incident, showing the witness walking towards the semi-truck before it drove off on the busy road.

“The witness started to advance toward the vehicle and as he did, the woman got yanked back up into the car and the vehicle sped off going 130 southbound”, Sgt Hoover told News12.

Police believe that the truck is a Volvo or Mack Bobtail truck from between 2006 and 2018, possibly with New Jersey license plates. It’s white with arched blue lettering on its side. At the time, it didn’t have a trailer attached to it.

The victim is said to be either a White or Hispanic woman in her 20s. She had long brown hair and was wearing a brown flannel shirt at the time.

The suspect is an older bald white man with a white beard. He was wearing a blue shirt when he was seen by the witness.

Police told News12 that they consider this to be a possible “rolling domestic dispute”.

Anyone with useful information has been requested to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646.