Video captures mother accidentally shooting her own son as she fired at neighbor’s dog

Video has emerged of a Texas mother shooting her son in his stomach despite intending the bullet for her neighbour’s dog.

The footage comes from a Ring.com camera installed on a front door, and shows a dog, a boxer puppy named Bruno, getting away from his owner’s front yard on a suburban Houston street.

“Bruno! Bruno! Get over here,” a man is seen calling his dog, while he bounds away from him. The man follows after the dog as he runs in the direction of the house over the road, continuing to call his dog’s name.

A few seconds later, a series of gunshots is heard, and then a child lets out a piercing scream .

It is understood that the child screaming was the son of Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, who was arrested and charged with a count of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm following the incident that took place on 29 May at 2.15pm, according to statement by Houston Police Department.

The child is reported to be in hospital recovering from his injuries, which are thought to be not fatal.

At the time of Ms Vargas’ arrest, the owner, who wished to remain anonymous spoke to ABC13 News about what he had witnessed.

"I came out of my house because Bruno was barking and barking. I thought my brother was coming," he said to the outlet. "So, I open the door just a little bit and he comes running out."

He also spoke about the trauma that witnessing it had left on him, saying it had impacted his dreams. He also wished that Ms Vargas would have chosen to talk to him about his dog’s behaviour, instead of shooting him.

"She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there, her husband was there, I was there, nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that," he said, and reported that Bruno been slightly injured on his paws from the gun fire.

The state’s governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill HB 1927, nicknamed ‘Constitutional Carry’, which will make it easier for residents to purchase a handgun. It’ll remove the need for a license to own a firearm therefore cut out training, background checks and the exchange of personal information. Supporters of the legislation say that it will restore the true essence of the Second Amendment.