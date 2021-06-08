A customer alleged shot a beauty salon owner after finding out the cost of her manicure and pedicure in Texas.

Last Thursday, Joana Vara, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information from Harris County Jail. Her court date was Monday and bail for her release was set at $60,000. It’s unknown whether she has legal representation.

According to a report by local news outlet KPRC, Ms Vara confessed to the charge at the local Sherriff’s Office.

On 29 May, the accused and her sister Quetzali Vara, 20, both got a manicure and pedicure done at Katy Nails in Houston. However, when they were informed of the price, a heated discussion began as the sisters “were unhappy with the price of the services,” according to the Harris County Sherrif’s Office.

Joana Vara paid and departed the salon while her younger sister continued to contend with the salon owner. Joana Vara attempted to reenter the salon to argue with its male owner, who blocked her entry. Joana Vara then pulled out a gun and shot the owner, and left the scene with her sister, according to a police statement.

He was then taken via airlifted for treatment at the Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Centre with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Ms Vara is believed to have abandoned her phone at the scene, according to the statement. Her sister was also arrested, however on separate traffic charges and her bond stood at $2,500, according to Click2Houston. She was arrested the following day.

Following the shooting, other regular customers established an online crowdfunder for the victim, which has raised nearly $1,500 to cover expenses caused the shooting.

“Anyone who has visited this establishment knows that the owners are some of the nicest, caring people who always go above and beyond for their customers. Let’s use that KATY STRONG spirit to help this deserving family out in their time of need and show what being a member of this community is truly about,” the organisers Tamara Bryan and Kelly Brighi wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Under the bill HB 1927, nicknamed ‘Constitutional Carry’, carrying a gun like this in Texas would become much easier. A license would no longer be required to own a firearm under the new law.

This means that background checks and gun safety training do not need to done. Supporters of the bill say it enables Texas law to better embody the Second Amendment. However, opponents believe it negates accountability. It is has passed through the state’s legislature and is awaiting signature from the governor, Greg Abbott.