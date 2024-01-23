Man convicted of murder for killing a woman who accidentally pulled into his driveway
A New York man has been convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing a young woman when she mistakenly drove onto his rural driveway.
Kevin Monahan, 66, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the case of Kaylin Gillis, 20, last April, according to the Associated Press.
Ms Gillis and her friends drove into Monahan's driveway near the Vermont border on a Saturday night while they were trying to find another house.
The group was attempting to pull out of the driveway when Monahan walked onto his porch and fired a shotgun twice at the vehicles. The second shot hit Ms Gillis in the neck. She was sitting in the front passenger seat of an SUV her boyfriend was driving.