Amber Alert issued for missing two-year-old Wynter Smith as suspect arrested

Rashad Maleek Trice has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the missing toddler

Bevan Hurley
Monday 03 July 2023 16:16
Kidnapping suspect in custody; 2-year-old still missing

Police in Lansing, Michigan, have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old after a man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping her.

Wynter Smith was last seen at about 11.30pm on Sunday with Rashad Maleek Trice inside a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala on the south side of Lansing, the Lansing Police Department said.

Police issued an urgent appeal for sightings of the missing toddler, who is described as having braided shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

At 5.50am on Monday morning, police announced that they had arrested Mr Trice in St Clair Shores, about 100 miles south of Lansing, but that the toddler was still missing.

Police have not said whether Mr Trice, who is in his late 20s, has been criminally charged.

Residents have been urged to keep an eye out for any sign of Wynter.

Police in Lansing arrested Rashad Maleek Trice in connection with the kidnapping of missing toddler Wynter Smith

(Lansing Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

