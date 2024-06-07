The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Miami Dolphins cornerback is accused of sending ‘revenge porn’ with a woman’s underage son, a lawsuit alleges.

Xavien Howard, 30, is a former Miami Dolphins player who was cut this offseason after signing a $90million deal in 2022, is being accused of sick tactic in new court filings after being sued by an unnamed woman last year. The woman says that the footballer distributed videos of sexual acts between the two of them without her consent.

Now, attorneys have introduced a new plaintiff — John Doe — and are asking a judge to add him to the existing lawsuit.

John Doe says Howard sent him sexually explicit content of his mom in 2022, when he was underage. The lawsuit states this incident, which did not involve Jane Doe, illustrates “a similar pattern of conduct” by Howard.

A new lawsuit claims Xavien Howard, pictured while playing for the Miami Dolphins, sent ‘revenge porn’ to a woman’s underage son. ( Getty Images )

The lawsuit says Howard became involved with the mom, who got pregnant. When she refused to have an abortion at Howard’s demand, he distributed videos of them having sex as a form of “revenge,” according to the court filing.

“By targeting John Doe with this vile act, Howard was causing significant emotional distress to John Doe and Mother by design,” the lawsuit reads.

Separate from John Doe’s incident, Jane Doe says the ex-player distributed videos of them having sex recorded both with and without her knowledge. She met Howard in 2018, the lawsuit states, and they began dating in 2022. In September of that year, another person contacted Jane Doe multiple times sharing sexually explicit videos they received from Howard.

Several of these videos depicted Jane Doe and even identified her, the lawsuit states.

Adriana Alcalde, attorney for both Jane Doe and John Doe, told The Independent Jane Doe is concerned that she does not know about everyone who received the pornographic material from Howard.

“Litigation may provide more answers,” Alcalde said.

The filing against Howard (in white) says that he sent the alleged video after the woman refused to have an abortion. ( AP )

Alcalde told The Independent a judge will now decide whether they can merge Jane Doe and John Does’ filings into one lawsuit. A hearing will likely be scheduled in the coming days or weeks.

If the judge does not approve the merge, Alcalde said, John Doe’s legal team will make a separate filing against Howard.

“I think it makes it easier for both sides to just have one judge handling everything, rather than to have two separate judges,” Alcalde told The Independent.

The Independent has contacted Howard’s agent and the Miami Dolphins for comment.