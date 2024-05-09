Killer yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong sued by family of slain star cyclist

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas yoga teacher convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson in a jealous rage, has been sued by her victim’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 slaying, which took place hours after the victim went swimming and had a meal with Armstrong’s boyfriend, former pro cyclist Colin Strickland.

The trial was told that Wilson had a brief romantic relationship with Mr Strickland months earlier.

The new lawsuit was filed by Karen and Eric Wilson on 6 May in the 200th District Court in Travis County, seeking more than $1m in monetary relief.

It states they want "damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, pre-judgement and post-judgement interest". The family has requested for a jury to determine which damages Armstrong will be responsible for.

Anna Moriah Wilson's photo is displayed on the screen during Kaitlin Armstrong's murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, Austin, Texas ( AP )

"The worst day in the lives of Plaintiffs Karen and Eric Wilson and their son Matt Wilson was May 12, 2022," the lawsuit reads, according to CBS News. "That is the day they learned that Defendant Kaitlin Marie Armstrong shot and killed their only daughter, Anna Moriah Wilson, affectionally known as 'Mo.'"

It goes on to allege that Armstrong "was handling her firearm negligently, unlawfully, wantonly and recklessly and in violation of laws, statutes and ordinances intended to protect people" when she shot Wilson. The lawsuit also claims that Armstrong assaulted Wilson when she shot her.

Wilson, 25, was murdered at her home friend’s apartment in East Austin. The Vermont native was in Texas to take part in a race that she was among the favourites to win.

Karen Wilson, mother of Anna Moriah Wilson, is suing Kaitlin Armstrong for the wrongful death of her daughter ( AP )

Armstrong must serve at least 30 years of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Her attorney issued a notice to appeal her conviction on 27 November.

Investigators said that Wilson used a fitness app to track Wilson’s location, and went inside the apartment where Wilson was staying after her boyfriend dropped her off.

Following the shooting, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and taught yoga after receiving plastic surgery and changing her hair to avoid detection, prosecutors argued.

Kailtin Armstrong, pictured here entering a courtroom on the first day of her criminal trial, has been sued by the parents of Annah Moriah Wilson, the woman she killed, in a wrongful death lawsuit ( Gannett )

US Marshals caught up with her approximately six months after she left the country and brought her back to the US to face trial.

In October, she tried to escape police custody by running from officers who were escorting her to a doctor's appointment, but only made it a block before she was taken back into custody.

Armstrong is currently incarcerated at the Gatesville Corrections Centre in Texas.