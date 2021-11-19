TikTok of Young Dolph hyping bakery where he was killed goes viral

A TikTok of rapper Young Dolph buying cookies from the Memphis bakery where he was shot dead has gone viral.

The clip shows Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr, outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on 10 November, a week before he was killed when two masked gumen opened fire at the store.

It had been viewed nearly 8 million times in just 24 hours after it was posted on Thursday.

The clip was posted to the Makeda’s Instagram account a week before he died, and shows the 36-year-old hyping a chocolate chip cookie he had just purchased.

Young Dolph at Makeda’s in Memphis (Instagram)

He says he always visits Makeda’s when he is in town, and someone off-camera can be heard telling him: “Be safe.”

Dolph was a hometown hero in Memphis and regularly promoted Black-owned businesses such as Makeda’s.

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder.



Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

Memphis police are investigating his death, and on Thursday released images of two suspects and a car they were travelling in.

On Thursday, another man was shot near the bakery where a memorial for Dolph has been established.