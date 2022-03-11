A young couple has been arrested after allegedly spending the night at a Target store for a YouTube video.

Police say Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24 – who go by “Saucy and Honey” on YouTube – hid in the department store on the night of 21 February in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

At some point that night an alarm was set off, but police couldn’t find anyone when they got there. The next morning, Target employees saw something bizarre in their surveillance footage: two people wandering around the store all night, holding up their phones, but never stealing anything.

Police puzzled over what the couple was doing.

“It became a little bit bigger of an investigation, trying to find out what they were doing, was there something criminal?” Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police told Fox 29 Philadelphia.

As it turned out, the couple was filming their experience for a YouTube video, which they titled “24 HOUR OVERNIGHT CHALLENGE IN TARGET!! (CAUGHT?!?)”

“Sooooooo we did something EPIC!” Saucy and Honey wrote in their caption. “We stayed OVERNIGHT at TARGET! We hope you guys enjoy the video :)”

Mr Larose and Ms Fischer were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy. If convicted, the couple could face up to seven years in prison.

But Ms Fischer appears to feel no remorse.

“I mean, no regrets,” she told Fox 29. “Just living life and having fun. It’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it. We were expecting a fine – nothing crazy.”

Police, however, say the incident could have turned out much worse.

“When you go to a burglary call, you have a heightened sense of awareness,” Mr Pezick told the news channel. “Suddenly, you see somebody in there, or maybe they get spooked and run. Our officers are well-trained, but it’s not a great situation for anybody.”

The Independent has reached out to Saucy and Honey for comment.