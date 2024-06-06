The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A YouTube star faces up to 10 years in prison for a stunt that involved a low-flying helicopter shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini.

Suk Min Choi, 24, - aka Alex Choi - was charged in California federal court for causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft. He was arrested on Wednesday.

On July 4, 2023, Choi posted the video on his YouTube channel entitled “Destroying a Lamborhini with Fireworks.” The video saw Choi press a “fire missiles” button while two women were in the helicopter.

Choi has now been charged with was charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

The video then shows fireworks being shot at the speeding Lamborghini, according to prosecutors. The stunt was done to mimic a scene from a video game.

Suk Min Choi, 24, - aka Alex Choi - faces federal charges for a stunt where fireworks were shot from a helicopter at a Lamborghini ( U.S. District Court )

Investigators believe the stunt was filmed in the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County, California.

Authorities said the stunt was done without filming permits.

A second part of the YouTube video shows a behind-the-scenes look at the filming. In it, Choi makes references to coordinating and directing the shoot, prosecutors said. He also thanks the camera crew for being “part of my crazy stupid ideas.”

Choi also decided to end filming when someone asked if they would film again and the YouTuber said “No, that’s it. We’re out of fireworks, right?”

Prosecutors believe the stunt was filmed a month earlier and that Choi did not have a permit to film using fireworks on a helicopter. He also purchased the fireworks in Nevada because they were illegal in California.

The pilot initially told a Federal Aviation Administration inspector that he did not know about anything about the video, according to prosecutors. He later said he didn’t want Choi to know he was speaking to authorities and that the YouTube star was doing unsafe activities involving cars and aircraft.

FAA officials revoked the pilot’s license in January.

A drone operator also expressed concerns with the shoot and said he did not remember any first responders nearby.