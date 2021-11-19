Former Jets running back Zac Stacy has been arrested and jailed after footage emerged showing him viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend as their son sat nearby.

The home surveillance footage shows Mr Stacy delivering a sustained and brutal attack on Kristin Evans, the mother of his child, punching and throwing her into furniture, reports the Daily Mail.

Mr Stacy was arrested by police in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday evening after Ms Evans pleaded for help in tracking him down.

Breaking news...more follows...