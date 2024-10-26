Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on suspicion of DUI

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Zachery Ty Bryan, most known for his role in Home Improvement, was arrested in Oklahoma and accused of DUI.

On Friday, the actor and film producer was booked into the Custer County Jail on suspicion of DUI in addition to driving without a license.

According to arrest documents obtained by TMZ, Bryan was approached by police officers at 6:47 a.m., after he was found asleep in the backseat of his car. The officers ended up leaving him alone before noticing that he had left the seat and started driving.

Police then stopped the former child star, who told them that he was intoxicated. When they asked him when he had stopped drinking, Bryan’s answer, according to a video obtained by TMZ, was that he doesn’t think he ever stopped drinking.

He went on to tell the officers that he was “running from California right now” because he hates “that place.”

He was removed from the vehicle to conduct sobriety tests, which he failed. At one point, the officers asked him to rate his soberness on a scale of zero to ten. After Bryan replied five, he was arrested and refused to breathe into a breathalyzer.

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Oklahoma. Police initially found him asleep in his vehicle ( Custer County Sheriff Office )

Bryan previously received other DUI charges resulting in a felony charge in March after he was charged with the crime of DUI with three or more priors within the last decade. The most recent charge happened in February 2024.

The felony complaint at the time revealed that Bryan had refused to submit to a sobriety test with the officers admitting his blood-alcohol level was 0.15, which is almost twice the legal driving limit.

The night of his February DUI arrest, Bryan was also reportedly involved in a crash that resulted in property damage. He also allegedly failed to stop to provide his name and address after the accident.

Bryan was released later the same day on $50,000 bail and had a court hearing scheduled on April 23.

In 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon with charges of strangulation and assault. The Eugine Police Department at the time said that they were dispatched to an apartment with a report of a physical dispute.

Bryan was found sitting outside with his girlfriend. It was reported at the time that he assaulted his girlfriend, restricting her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911.

The former child actor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault in exchange for three years of probation as prosecutors agreed to drop six other charges — which included strangulation and coercion.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Bryan told the outlet that the incident was “blown out of proportion,” alleging they “didn’t even really get that physical.”

“We got really loud,” he said. “We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”

“At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something,” Bryan continued. “I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama.”