Who was UNC Chapel Hill shooting victim Zijie Yan?

Authorities have identified the faculty member killed in Monday’s shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

UNC PhD student Tailei Qi, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences and a researcher. Mr Yan was listed as his alleged killer’s academic adviser on Mr Qi’s UNC profile, which has since been removed from the university’s website.

Before joining UNC in 2019, he was an assistant professor at Clarkson University in New York and received postdoctoral training at the University of Chicago. The slain professor leaves behind two young daughters.

Doug Chrisey, Yan’s mentor at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, told NBC that Yan was a dedicated father who liked to cook and fish and was incredibly passionate about his research.

“He was a quiet person with a constant smile,” Mr Chrissey said. “And I know he loved to be with his daughters ... He was a positive person and he had a great deal to offer. There’s no reason why it makes sense for it to be him. I can’t imagine he ever said a cross word to me, even once.”

“He just felt like he had his own horse to ride and he was going to take the distance and not step in anybody else’s area of research,” Mr Chrisey added. “In an academic environment, that’s also pretty unique to have someone be just so positive. I was on the phone with a UNC faculty member a little while ago and we were both crying on the phone about him.”

UNC rang its iconic Bell Tower at 1.02pm on Wednesday in Yan’s honour. UNC President Peter Hans described Yan as a devoted professor who was beloved by the community.

Assistant professor Zijie Yan was killed on Monday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC at Chapel Hill)

“This is a day of mourning for Tar Heels everywhere. Dr Zijie Yan was a good man and a dedicated scholar, and he was senselessly killed while doing his job,” Mr Hans said. “I join everyone in the Carolina community in condemning this act of violence and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr. Yan’s family, friends, students, and colleagues.”

The university had prepared vigils on Wednesday as students prepared to return to campus on Thursday.

Yan and his alleged killer co-authored several research papers focusing on nanoscience technology. But in tweets from an account believed to belong to Mr Qi, the alleged shooter complained about “bullies and his “PI” – referring to his unnamed head of lab – being unable to handle “these girls and tattletales”.

“Just have a talk with my PI and get his promise. He should have more experience to handle with these girls and tattletales,” he wrote in August 2022.

Zijie Yan had joined UNC as an associate professor in the applied sciences department in 2019 (UNC)

Two months later in October, he referred to his PI again: “Both the group of people to say I am lazy and that to prove me working hard instead of telling me that are trying to consume my privacy. I judge their motivation is only to tell my PI then control me by taletelling.”

“But it’s weird when I talked about it with my PI, he said no people spoke to him about that. so it’s nothing but some voyeurism for these people?”

Yan studied as an undergraduate at the Hauzhong University of Science and Technology, where he obtained his bachelor’s in material science and engineering and computer science in 2005.

Law enforcement and first responders gather on South Street near the Bell Tower on the campus (AP)

The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where Yan got his master’s in physics electronics, also posted a tribute on Tuesday.

“He is remembered fondly by many of us that met him in the classroom, lab, or in the hallway of MRC,” a Facebook post read. “Among other things, he distinguished himself with publishing 17 journal articles in the course of his PhD study...”

UNC at Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M Guskiewicz said in a statement on Tuesday that he has met with Yan’s family.

“My leadership team and I have met with his colleagues and family to express our condolences on behalf of our campus,” the statement read. “Please join me in thinking and praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

UNC police said during a press conference on Monday that a motive was not immediately evident.

PhD student Tailei Qi has been charged with Yan’s murder (Orange County Jail)

Mr Qi, a second-year PhD student majoring in applied physical sciences, graduated from Wuhan University in 2015 and also received a master’s in material science from Lousiana State University in 2021. The suspect joined UNC at Chapel Hill’s Yan Lab in 2022.

UNC graduate student Aiden Scott, a former classmate of Mr Qi, described him as “very quiet” but “nice.”

“I would have never guessed that he would be the kind of person who could possibly be capable of this kind of thing,” Mr Scott told WRAL. “Every single time he would talk to me, he seemed very nice... when I saw his face in the reports online, I was beyond shocked,”

UNC has cancelled all classes on Tuesday as an investigation remains ongoing.

Mr Qi was ordered held without bond and is expected to appear in court again on 18 September.