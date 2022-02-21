Mother of robbery suspect recognises son and hauls him into police station

The mother of an 18-year-old university student who allegedly robbed a Chicago train conductor at gun point drove him to a police station to hand him in after recognising his face from surveillance footage.

Loyola University sophomore Zion Brown is accused of pulling a gun on a Metra Electric train worker and forcing him to hand over $110 in cash just after 2pm on 15 February.

Surveillance footage from Chicago’s Van Buren Street station shows the suspect carrying a gun while the conductor has his hands in the air (Metra Police)

According to police, Mr Brown pulled a balaclava over his head and pointed the gun at the train conductor’s stomach as it pulled into Van Buren Street station.

Police released two photos of the suspect, one showing him brandishing a weapon on the station platform as the conductor raises his arms in the background.

CBS 2 reported Mr Brown’s mother identified her son after seeing coverage of the robbery in the media, and drove him to the Calumet City police precinct where he handed himself in.

Mr Brown’s lawyer said his client admitted the charges, and he committed the robbery because he was hungry and wanted something to eat.

According to CWB Chicago, Mr Brown told police in an interview the weapon used in the robbery was a BB gun which he threw in a dumpster afterwards. He attended a class at Loyola afterwards.

Mr Brown was denied bail when he appeared in court last Thursday.