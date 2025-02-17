Alleged leader of cult-like ‘Zizian’ group linked to six deaths arrested in Maryland
A leading member of a cult-like group of radical vegans linked to at least six deaths across the U.S. has been arrested in Maryland.
Court records showed that Ziz, a 34-year-old computer scientist known in court records by her legal name as Jack LaSota, was detained on misdemeanor charges in Allegany County on Monday.
Ziz is a key member — and the namesake — of a mysterious group of mostly transgender and non-binary young people known as the “Zizians”.
Also arrested in Maryland was Michelle “Jamie” Zajko, 32, who is a person of interest in two separate shootings in Pennsylvania and Vermont.
The charges listed for Ziz were listed as trespass, obstruction, and possession of a firearm, whereas for Zajko it was trespass, obstruction, and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
This story is breaking and will be updated.