Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alleged leader of cult-like ‘Zizian’ group linked to six deaths arrested in Maryland

Io Dodds
in San Francisco
Monday 17 February 2025 21:04 GMT
A 2019 mugshot of Ziz, known in court records as Jack LaSota
A 2019 mugshot of Ziz, known in court records as Jack LaSota (Solano County Sheriff's Office)

A leading member of a cult-like group of radical vegans linked to at least six deaths across the U.S. has been arrested in Maryland.

Court records showed that Ziz, a 34-year-old computer scientist known in court records by her legal name as Jack LaSota, was detained on misdemeanor charges in Allegany County on Monday.

Ziz is a key member — and the namesake — of a mysterious group of mostly transgender and non-binary young people known as the “Zizians”.

Also arrested in Maryland was Michelle “Jamie” Zajko, 32, who is a person of interest in two separate shootings in Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The charges listed for Ziz were listed as trespass, obstruction, and possession of a firearm, whereas for Zajko it was trespass, obstruction, and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in