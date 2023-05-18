Investigators claim FBI ‘secretly listed’ Zodiac Killer suspect since 2016

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A team of independent investigators that has been on the hunt for the true identity of the Zodiac Killer claimed that the FBI “secretly listed” a suspect since 2016.

Thomas Colbert, an investigative journalist and a leader of the non-profit volunteer group Case Breakers, said an FBI whistleblower confirmed that Air Force veteran Gary Francis Poste was still listed as a suspect in FBI records.

The team of 40 ex-police officers, forensic experts, federal agents and private investigators has also accused government agencies of mishandling the case. They had claimed in 2021 to have finally unmasked the notorious serious killer and asserted that it was Poste.

The identity of the serial killer has been the source of numerous speculations for nearly half a century, ever since the murderer terrorised California’s San Francisco Bay Area before disappearing without a trace.

Mr Colbert said in a press release that the Air Force veteran has been “secretly” listed as the suspect in the case since 2016, with his “partial DNA” stored at the FBI’s Quantico, Virginia lab.

“The felon has been secretly listed as the Zodiac ‘suspect’ in headquarters’ computers since 2016 – with his ‘partial DNA’ safely secured at the feds’ Quantico, Virginia lab,” the group said.

Poste died in 2018 and the FBI continued to reject the group’s reports and conclusions, saying, as recently as October 2021, that the cold case remained open.

The group, however, claimed they have tied Poste to each Zodiac murder between 1968 and 1969.

They have also claimed there to be a sixth Zodiac victim, identified as Cheri Jo Bates from 1966. But the FBI has denied any connection to the serial killer.

A volunteer investigative group believes that Gary Poste may be the Zodiac Killer based on apparent scars on Poste’s forehead (The Case Breakers)

The group said law enforcement has ignored evidence and accused them of mishandling the case.

“Like cops, federal agents are dealing with huge caseloads, constant training, odd rules and bureaucracy,” said the Case Breakers’s whistleblower in a statement.

“But when someone wearing a badge or uniform works with others to avoid or hide materials, sidestep difficult procedures, or lie about evidence, they’re hurting our volunteers and the thousands of families waiting for answers.”

They said law enforcement agencies ignored state laws by succumbing to “apathy”, “egos” and fear of “humiliation”, reported Fox News.

The purported Zodiac Killer sent letters to the San Francisco Chronicle (AP)

Mr Colbert said the families of the victims deserve an answer.

“Sadly, the team has documented over two dozen examples of law enforcement unprofessionalism in the field,” the release said.

From 1968-69, at least five people died at the hands of an unknown serial killer in the San Francisco Bay Area. The murderer taunted police with coded messages, calling himself (or herself) “the Zodiac”.

The murders were never solved and have been the subject of several films and documentaries, including David Fincher’s 2007 film Zodiac.

Before Poste died, the group said he began giving away his collection of guns and ammunition to people in his town. The Case Breakers said they have now gathered it all up with the help of some useful tips.