Paraguayan footballer Ivan Torres has posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife after she was gunned down in a mass shooting.

Model Cristina Vita Aranda died after being shot at a music festival in the country over the weekend.

The 29-year-old social media influencer with more than 500,00 followers, shared three children with Torres.

He mourned his wife on Instagram, sharing a collection of photographs of Aranda with family members.

“This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart,” he wrote in the caption.

“I promise that I will miss you very much, nothing will be the same without you, just to thank you for these 11 years by my side, for teaching me to recognize my mistakes, to forgive, to believe, to be better, to love unconditionally, that despite the difficulties we had to be prepared for the next opportunity, you told me that you wanted to reach the heart of each woman and impact them.”

And he added: “I know that God granted it to you and will continue to do so, and THANK YOU for those three children you gave me, I will honor your name by giving my best so that they look like you. LOVE YOU”

Aranda was one of two people who were fatally shot at the Ja’umina music festival in San Bernardino, Paraguay, on Sunday night, according to reports.

She was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head where she later died.

Five other people were wounded in the shooting, according to officials.

Torres is a midfielder for Paraguayan Primera División side Olimpia, which cancelled its training session in the wake of the shooting.

He began his career with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno, before signing with their rival Club Olimpia in December 2014.

Commissioner General Benicio Ramírez, police director of the department of Cordillera, said investigators do not think Aranda was the target of the shooting.

“It is presumed that there may be a target that is the male person. The lady was by her side waiting for her husband,”Mr Ramírez told reporters.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.