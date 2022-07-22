Two American tourists injured in crocodile attack at Mexico resort

Two tourists from Colorado were bitten by a crocodile at Puerto Vallarta in Mexico after one went for a late-night swim and the other tried to save him, authorities say.

The civil defence office in the western state of Jalisco said a man suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest after entering the water on 18 July.

The second, who went in the water to help, suffered a wound to his hand.

Both men were given first aid at the scene before being transferred to a local hospital, the state civil defence office said.

Mexican authorities released photos showing the men receiving treatment on the beach.

#ENTÉRATE 🚨 Durante la noche en coordinación con @PCyBomberosPV atendimos a dos personas atacadas por un cocodrilo, en Puerto Vallarta. 🐊



Un hombre de 24 años nadaba por la noche en el mar cuando se presentó el ataque, por lo que su acompañante ingresa a auxiliarlo 🛟 🚑



1/2 pic.twitter.com/sG3FPmEG0V — Protección Civil JAL (@PCJalisco) July 19, 2022

Vice reported that the attack occurred at the Bocanegra Beach at Velas Vallarta Resort on 18 July, close to where a 10 foot long crocodile was captured and released by wildlife authorities last week.

Several crocodiles attacks have occurred near the shores of the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta in recent years.

In July last year, Californian teenager Kiana Hummel was attacked and dragged underwater by a large saltwater crocodile while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off.

Associated Press contributed to this report