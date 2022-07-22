Jump to content
Two American tourists injured in crocodile attack at Mexico resort

The two men from Colorado received bite wounds and were given first aid at the scene

Bevan Hurley
Friday 22 July 2022 15:48
Comments
<p>Two American men were injured in a crocodile attack in Mexico (file photo) </p>

Two American men were injured in a crocodile attack in Mexico (file photo)

(Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Two tourists from Colorado were bitten by a crocodile at Puerto Vallarta in Mexico after one went for a late-night swim and the other tried to save him, authorities say.

The civil defence office in the western state of Jalisco said a man suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest after entering the water on 18 July.

The second, who went in the water to help, suffered a wound to his hand.

Both men were given first aid at the scene before being transferred to a local hospital, the state civil defence office said.

Mexican authorities released photos showing the men receiving treatment on the beach.

Vice reported that the attack occurred at the Bocanegra Beach at Velas Vallarta Resort on 18 July, close to where a 10 foot long crocodile was captured and released by wildlife authorities last week.

Several crocodiles attacks have occurred near the shores of the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta in recent years.

In July last year, Californian teenager Kiana Hummel was attacked and dragged underwater by a large saltwater crocodile while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off.

Associated Press contributed to this report

