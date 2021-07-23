Crocs is suing Walmart, Hobby Lobby and others for allegedly copying its iconic clogs

Footwear company Crocs has filed a series of lawsuits against about 20 companies it alleges are violating its trademarks and other intellectual properties on its shoes.

In one of the lawsuits, filed last week against Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Loeffler Randall, Crocs alleged that Walmart is selling cheaper copycat versions of its iconic clogs under a variety of different names, such as "Time and Tru" and "George”, reports CNN.

In the same suit, Crocs cited Hobby Lobby’s $12 "white foam clogs ladies shoes" as a knockoff of its original shoe. The suit also named Loeffler Randall’s "Ezra Black Rubber Clog" as a copycat product.

Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Loeffler Randall did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNN.

Crocs said that the “copycat” products are "likely to cause confusion or mistake, or to deceive customers, and therefore infringes Crocs’ trademarks”.

Crocs shoes have long enjoyed a love-hate reputation, with the lightweight, foam-resin clogs both ridiculed and adored by consumers. However, the easy-to-wear style surged in popularity during the pandemic, and the company logged its best sales year ever in 2020.

Recent high-profile celebrity and brand partnerships have boosted the brand further still, with special-edition collaborations with Post Malone and Justin Bieber proving popular.

Novelty versions of the shoes also sold well, including a style produced with fast-food chain KFC, where shoes came with attachable charms that looked and smelled like fried chicken pieces. A glow-in-the-dark collaboration with Latin rap star Bad Bunny sold out quickly after its September launch last year.