Shocking video shows crossing guard rescue child from path of speeding car

A crossing guard was hit by a car after getting a child out of the way outside a school in Cecil County in northeastern Maryland.

Police Officer Annette Goodyear was serving as a crossing guard on Friday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she pushed a student out of harm’s way.

Ms Goodyear was taken to hospital as a precaution but was quickly released, according to Cecil County Public Schools. She suffered minor injuries, ABC13 reported.

School bus surveillance video released by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger showed the harrowing incident in the rain near North East Middle School.

Ms Goodyear signalled to the driver to stop when the student entered the crosswalk, but the car didn’t stop until after it had struck the officer, who got the student out of the way just in time.

The video shows Ms Goodyear falling to the ground after the collision as the driver hits the breaks and exits the vehicle to check on the officer.

The student and other witnesses then came to the aid of the officer after she was hit. School officials added that Ms Goodyear later visited the student at their home to check in.

“Gratitude and prayers to Corporal Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department for her heroism,” Ms Hornberger said. “The town of North East is already working on commendations for her bravery and swift action.”

“This is what hero police officers do!” Dr Jeffrey Lawson, the Superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools, tweeted on Friday afternoon.