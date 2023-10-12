Fundraiser for Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton soars past $300k

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fundraiser set up to help former Olympics gymnast star Mary Lou Retton with medical bills after she was diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia has now soared past $300,000.

The fundraiser was launched after Ms Retton – an Olympic gold medallist – was admitted to the ICU where she is now “fighting for her life”, according to her family.

Her daughter McKenna Kelley shared an update on her Instagram account on Tuesday saying that her mother is currently unable to breathe independently, and revealed her mother has been in the ICU “over a week”.

Ms Kelley also said her mother does not have health insurance and asked for donations to help fund her medical treatment.

Since the fundraiser was launched, donations have poured in as Ms Retton “continues to fight”.

The family’s original $50,000 target has been smashed with donors so far raising over $335,000 as of Thursday morning.

American businessman Mattress Mack – real name Jim McIngvale – and his wife, Linda, donated $50,000 to the gold medallist, telling TMZ they have been big fans of Ms Retton since before she became a household name at the 1984 Olympic Games.

Ms Retton’s daughter gave an update on Wednesday thanking everyone for their support.

“My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our Mom,” Ms Kelley wrote in an Instagram post.

Mary Lou Retton competed in the 27th season of Dancing with the Stars (David Livingston/Getty Images)

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill,” she added.

“ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom.”

Ms Retton competed in the 1984 Olympic Games and was revered by fans after winning a gold medal in the individual all-around competition.

She was the first American female gymnast to ever win the all-around gold medal.

Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 1984 (1984 AP)

Ms Retton was only 15 years old when she started to make a name for herself in US competitions, winning the American Cup and coming second at the US Gymnastic National Championship in 1983.

The following year, she took the Los Angeles Olympic Games by storm, winning a gold medal as well as two bronze and two silver medals in other competitions within the games.

She was awarded a gold medal after she scored perfect 10s on the floor and vault events, gaining first place by just 0.05 points.

Mary Lou Retton, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics individual all-around finals at the Summer Olympics on Aug. 3, 1984 (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Her performance made her one of the most popular gymnasts in America. She was inducted into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 1985 and the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

Her gymnastic career didn’t last long though, as she retired from competing two years later in 1986 at the age of 18.

However, she has continued to appear on national television throughout the years, including Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

During the Bush administration, the gymnast also served on the President’s Council for Physical Fitness and Sports.