Cucumbers under recall after salmonella outbreak tied to 15 states left 9 people hospitalized
The recalled cucumbers were sold from April 29 to May 19
Cucumbers sold across the country have been recalled after people in 15 states reported getting ill from salmonella.
Florida-based Bedner Growers, Inc. recalled the vegetables distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. from April 29 to May 19.
The recall comes amid a Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control investigation of a Salmonella outbreak linked to the cucumbers.
So far, 26 people in more than a dozen states have reported getting sick. Nine of these patients have been hospitalized. Salmonella cases have been seen in: California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.
The last reported illness started on April 28. There have been no reported deaths from the outbreak as of Wednesday.
The recalled cucumbers were sold at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market in the Florida cities of Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and West Palm Beach and through its wholesale distributor.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever.
People typically get sick within 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella infection symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and usually last four to seven days.
Those under the age of five, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.
The FDA advises consumers to contact their healthcare provider if they suspect they have Salmonella infection symptoms after eating potentially contaminated cucumbers.
If you are unsure whether the cucumbers in your fridge are potentially contaminated, the agency advises you to throw them away. Retailers are also advised to disregard any product that could be potentially contaminated.
Consumers, restaurants and retailers who had any of the recalled cucumbers in their possession should clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that the vegetables touched.
