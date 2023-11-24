Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who has publicly claimed that Former New York Gov Andrew sexually assaulted her in the executive mansion during his time in office is now suing him, claiming that she’s suffered substantial personal injuries and economic loss from the abuse.

The lawsuit was filed two days ahead of the Adult Survivors Act deadline on 24 November. The legislation provided a one-year lookback window for adults who suffered sexual assault or abuse but whose cases exceeded the state’s statute of limitations.

Brittany Commisso, 35, previously filed a criminal complaint against Mr Cuomo in 2021, but criminal charges against the former governor were dropped by the Albany County District Attorney in 2022.

In response to the suit, his attorney, Rita Glavin, said, “Ms Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany County District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation.

“Ms Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court.”

According to court records, the former staffer said she suffered abuse at the hands of the former governor from December 2019 to August 2021, which included allegedly groping her buttocks and breast, the complaint states.

She said Mr Cuomo allegedly retaliated against her in December 2020 for rejecting his sexual advances and reporting the harassment to officials.

This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering questions during an interview with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan on CBS This Morning, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, (CBS This Morning and Albany Times Union)

Following the report, she said she was stripped of her position as executive assistant to the governor and was forced to answer calls for the Lieutenant Governor’s office until she was transferred into another position.

Judith Mogul, former special counsel to the governor, is also named as a defendant in the suit, alleging she aided and abetted Mr Cuomo in his alleged retaliation.

The suit does not specify an amount being sought by Ms Commisso, only that she seeks an “amount that exceeds the monetary jurisdictional limits of all lower courts which would otherwise have other jurisdiction.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Getty Images)

She continues to incur expenses associated with the alleged incidents, the complaint states.

The former staffer is one of 11 women who have accused Mr Cuomo of sexual assault.

In 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report concluding that during his time in office, Mr Cuomo “engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law.

“Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees,” the report stated.