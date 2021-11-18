CVS to close 900 pharmacy stores as it shifts to online deliveries

The US pharmacy chain CVS plans to close around 900 stores over the next three years as it shifts its focus to online drug delivery.

The retail chain’s parent company CVS Health said on Thursday that it would shut down about 300 stores every year for the next three years, starting in spring 2022, representing about 9 percent of the whole.

Meanwhile it will “rapidly expand” its online services and open more primary care clinics and “HealthHubs” offering simple services such as therapy screenings and fitness classes.

It did not say how many people would lose their jobs.

CVS said: “The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business.

“As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years.

“The company is committed to offering impacted colleagues roles in other locations or different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy. These changes will begin in the spring of 2022.”