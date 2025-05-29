Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CVS plans to shutter 271 stores nationwide this year as it aims to better meet customers’ needs.

The pharmacy giant announced the planned closures in its annual report and said the shutterings were part of an “enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization.”

Store closures of major retailers have become commonplace in the U.S. CVS closed 900 existing stores and opened 100 new stores from 2022 to 2024, Fox Business reported in March.

A CVS spokesperson recently characterized the anticipated closures as strategic in a statement to Newsweek.

“We're focused on ensuring we have the right kinds of stores and the right number of stores in the right locations,” the spokesperson said. “We're closing locations strategically to better meet consumers' health, wellness and pharmacy care needs – as announced more than three years ago – not in reaction to industry pressures."

open image in gallery CVS plans to shutter 271 stores nationwide this year as it aims to better meet customers’ needs ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The spokesperson said several factors went into the decisions to close the 271 store locations, including “population shifts, consumer buying patterns, store and pharmacy density, pharmacy care access, and community health needs.”

The company said 85 percent of Americans will still have a CVS within 10 miles of their home. The pharmacy giant told Newsweek it plans to open 30 new locations, including inside Target stores, this year.

While CVS has not said exactly which locations will shutter this year, multiple outlets have reported on some of the locations set to close.

Newsweek reports the following CVS stores are set to close in 2025:

9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana

1000 S. Charles Street, Federal Hill, Baltimore, Maryland

7235 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland

34 N. Cannon Avenue, Hagerstown, Maryland

3890 Phelan Blvd., Beaumont, Texas

The Krazy Coupon Lady, an outlet focused on shopping deals, shared a more extensive list of expected store closures: