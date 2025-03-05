Cybertruck owners vent about mockery from Musk haters in their own Facebook group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the protests against Tesla become more personal, Tesla Cybertruck owners have flocked to Facebook to complain about how Elon Musk-haters are taking out their issues with the tech billionaire on their electric vehicles.

In the Facebook group “Cybertruck Owners Only,” members describe how the public’s rebuke of Musk, the world’s richest person and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has impacted them personally. The Department of Government Efficiency, at Musk’s direction, has upended the federal government in just six weeks through mass layoffs and slashed contracts, putting many on edge.

Fellow Musk-made car owners vent about the mockery they’ve endured, like torched charging stations, other drivers flipping them off and hateful messages written on the back of their vehicles.

“Cybertruck ownership comes with… interesting fan mail,” one owner joked.

open image in gallery A Tesla Cybertruck recharges at a Tesla dealership. Owners of the vehicle are now using a Facebook group to vent about the Elon Musk mockery they face ( Getty Images )

They are also finding ways to fight back or double down on their position.

Some members shared photos of Department of Government Efficiency stickers they slapped onto their electric cars. The stickers show a friendly-looking dog holding an American flag hanging over four letters: DOGE. “Just got some new fridge stickers. A few of my neighbors seem a bit nervous about it now,” one user wrote.

Some also have put stickers depicting middle fingers on the driver-side window of the car. One person shared a photo of his sticker flipping the bird and wrote: “If you can think of a better way to spend $20 please let me know.”

Others suggested contacting their Congress members for help.

open image in gallery Musk and Tesla have faced protests in the wake of his work for the federal government to cut costs ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I am writing to seek your assistance in addressing the growing harassment, hostility, and violence directed toward Tesla owners across California and the United States. You may be aware of the increasing incidents involving vandalism, road rage, and targeted aggression toward individuals simply because they own and drive a Tesla,” one member wrote, sharing his letter. “As both a concerned citizen and a 24-year retired military veteran, I find it deeply troubling that owning an American-made vehicle has made me—and many others—a target for unjustified hostility.”

Others still suggest using the vehicle’s “Sentry Mode,” which records suspicious activity when the car is parked and locked. The owner can then use this footage to identify someone vandalizing their vehicle. Some posted videos of their cars being vandalized or kicked by passersby.

One upset member, who had “Cybercuck” written on her vehicle, wrote: “What was meant to be a fun adventure has unfortunately turned into a fearful one, not because of the vehicle itself, but because of the overwhelming negativity from others.”