D4vd’s mansion emptied by movers as mystery of body found in car continues

Movers were spotted clearing out the $4.1 million Los Angeles mansion, rented by the singer D4vd, weeks after a missing girl’s decomposed body was found inside a Tesla registered to him.

Photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, showed large boxes being carted out of the Hollywood Hills home Wednesday afternoon, a week after police raided the property as part of their probe into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Video showed movers hauling boxes down a large flight of stairs at the sprawling mansion after the 20-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, broke his $20,000-a-month lease, according to the Mail.

The singer’s sudden move comes after authorities discovered a “severely decomposed” body in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to him on September 8. The body was later identified as Rivas, who went missing in 2024 when she was just 13 years old.

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department’s homicide unit served a search warrant on the rental. D4vd is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

The singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, broke his lease on a Los Angeles mansion as the LAPD continues its investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas

“Several items of evidence” were recovered during the police search of the home that will be analyzed in the coming days, the LAPD told The Independent in a statement Thursday.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are following up on several leads,” police added.

The home was apparently being searched for “blood evidence,” according to a News Nation report. Police told TMZ that the home was about a block away from where the singer’s Tesla was parked before it was towed.

This past weekend, D4vd canceled his European and U.K. tours, days after axing his remaining U.S. dates. A scheduled appearance by the singer-songwriter at the Grammys Museum was also canceled. The singer has not released an official statement.

Meanwhile, the family of Rivas has said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss of a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.”

The LAPD said Thursday that "several items of evidence" were taken from the singer's rental property in the Hollywood Hills

Authorities have not confirmed any potential relationship between D4vd and Rivas. According to reports, a song called “Celeste” was shared on SoundCloud in 2023 and credited to D4vd. It is unclear whether the song was authentic.

While police investigate, there has been speculation about a potential relationship between D4vd and Rivas on social media, where users have shared photos and videos purportedly showing the pair together.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said Rivas had a tattoo on her right index finger that said, “Shhh…” Later, TMZ reported that Burke appears to have the same tattoo on his right index finger.

The “Shhh…” tattoo was popularized by Rihanna in 2008 and several other celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, who also have it on their fingers.

Rivas’ cause of death has not been made public.