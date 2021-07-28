An airport check-in manager went viral on social media after he was caught expertly handling a furious customer who allegedly called a colleague a “b****”.

The clip, which was shared to Reddit last week, featured an airport check-in manager telling a woman that she will not be allowed to board a flight because of her behaviour. It was an American Airlines flight from Dallas—Fort Worth.

“You called my employee a b****”, [and it was] completely uncalled for and inappropriate,” the manger told the woman. “You’re not going to travel. We don’t tolerate that crap with us, at all”.

He added: “So you can find another carrier to fly with. I suggest Spirit”.

The woman, who was seen pleading with the check-in manager, tried to say she had not called an airport employee a “b****”, and that she had also not failed to follow the airline’s face mask policy.

“[If] you weren't disrespectful then I would let you travel, but unfortunately you called my employee a b****”, the manger said, as the women become even more frustrated.

“No, I didn’t, I was standing there. No I did not,” she was heard saying.

The check-in manger hit back by saying there were “other people who heard you say it as well”, and called the woman out for failing to wear a face mask before approaching the check-in desk.

On Reddit, where the video was “upvoted” by more than 82,000 users, the woman came under fire for harassing airport workers amid the pandemic.

“If you’re a grown a** adult who buys a plane ticket and then gives employees of the airline a hard time about wearing your mask which you knew you had to do when you purchased your ticket you are completely f****** selfish and f****** stupid and deserve to be thoroughly embarrassed and kicked off your flight,” one user wrote.

"You're welcome to fly another airline. May I suggest Spirit?" Absolute savage airline BURN by that guy. Bravo!”, added another Reddit user.

In a statement, American Airlines told The Independent: “We expect our customers to comply with our policies and treat everyone with respect when they choose to travel with us, and we take action when that is not the case.”