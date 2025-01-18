Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An innocent person was killed after a murder suspect seeking to evade police during a high-speed car chase crashed into their vehicle.

The deadly incident occurred in Texas on Thursday at around 10.30 a.m. after the suspect, named by local outlets as Gabriel Cerna, collided with another vehicle on the interstate. Dallas Police had been in pursuit.

Moments before being shot, Cerna told officers he wanted to call his mother “real quick,” according to an police affidavit seen by WFAA.

Pictures shared on social media of the incident appeared to show a black SUV and a smaller vehicle, also black, both with heavy damage to the front.

Officers had located the Cerna in Dallas County and tried to pull him over in connection with a shooting of a 36-year-old man in Dallas on December 30, police sources told WFAA. He refused and drove south to Red Oak.

open image in gallery An innocent man was killed after a murder suspect being chased by police crashed into his vehicle in Texas. Moments before, the suspect had told police he wanted to ‘call his mom’ ( WFAA )

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Cerna pushed a woman out of the Jeep Wagoneer before taking off down the freeway. Police gave chase for about two and a half miles before the crash occurred involving an elderly couple.

Cerna exited the car with a gun in his hand. In response to commands to drop it, the affidavit said Cerna “stated that he just wants to call his mom real quick.” He continued to wave the handgun around and reach inside the vehicle, affidavit said.

He was then shot by officers multiple times.

Dallas police provided Cerna with lifesaving treatment and he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities confirmed one person in the other vehicle – an elderly man – was killed in the crash, and another occupant was severely injured.

No further information about the victims has been confirmed.

Dallas Police said the Texas Department of Public Safety would be investigating the incident.