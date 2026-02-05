A plant species has overwhelmed a Dallas neighborhood. So officials are calling in goats, 200 of them, for help
City officials say using goats to clear invasive plants is eco-friendly
The city of Dallas has recruited over 200 goats to help combat an invasive plant problem.
Officials recruited 260 grazing goats to stop the spread of privet at White Rock Lake, a reservoir in northeast Dallas, the city said in a press release.
The goats, brought in from Fort Worth, will be placed in the prairie area adjacent to the Bath House and Cultural Center to graze on approximately 11.5 acres of land.
The hungry helpers are expected to be at work for a week, according to the release.
To keep the goats on track, an electric fence will be repositioned each day to a new 1 to 1.5-acre section of the vegetation.
A shepherd will also be on site 24 hours a day “to safely manage and monitor the goats throughout the project,” officials said.
The goats are being brought in to control privet, a non-native, invasive shrub that can quickly spread and disrupt local ecosystems.
In a post on Facebook, the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department wrote, “You spoke, we herd!” alongside a video of a goat chewing.
“Dallas Parks is thrilled to bring back this massively popular (and honestly the cutest) vegetation management solution and can’t wait to tackle the privet!” the department added.
It’s not the first time the city of Dallas has utilized goats to tame unkept vegetation. In April 2025, a group of 250 goats spent 11 days eating privet at the Bachman Greenbelt, a park in northern Dallas.
The spread of privet raises concerns for the ecosystem and nearby communities, officials said in 2025.
“Removing privet stabilizes the soil to prevent erosion, improves visibility, and lowers wildfire risks. Using grazing goats is an eco-friendly option that reduces noise, carbon emissions, and reliance on fuel-powered equipment,” officials said.
