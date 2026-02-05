Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The city of Dallas has recruited over 200 goats to help combat an invasive plant problem.

Officials recruited 260 grazing goats to stop the spread of privet at White Rock Lake, a reservoir in northeast Dallas, the city said in a press release.

The goats, brought in from Fort Worth, will be placed in the prairie area adjacent to the Bath House and Cultural Center to graze on approximately 11.5 acres of land.

The hungry helpers are expected to be at work for a week, according to the release.

To keep the goats on track, an electric fence will be repositioned each day to a new 1 to 1.5-acre section of the vegetation.

open image in gallery Goats eat overgrown vegetation at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy in San Antonio, Texas, in 2023. Similar measures are being put in place this week in Dallas, where 260 goats arrived to remove invasive privet ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Goats were used in San Antonio to clear vegetation in 2023. Dallas officials have utilized the eco-friendly solution before, too ( AFP via Getty Images )

A shepherd will also be on site 24 hours a day “to safely manage and monitor the goats throughout the project,” officials said.

The goats are being brought in to control privet, a non-native, invasive shrub that can quickly spread and disrupt local ecosystems.

In a post on Facebook, the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department wrote, “You spoke, we herd!” alongside a video of a goat chewing.

“Dallas Parks is thrilled to bring back this massively popular (and honestly the cutest) vegetation management solution and can’t wait to tackle the privet!” the department added.

open image in gallery The goats act as an eco-friendly solution to removing invasive species ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s not the first time the city of Dallas has utilized goats to tame unkept vegetation. In April 2025, a group of 250 goats spent 11 days eating privet at the Bachman Greenbelt, a park in northern Dallas.

The spread of privet raises concerns for the ecosystem and nearby communities, officials said in 2025.

“Removing privet stabilizes the soil to prevent erosion, improves visibility, and lowers wildfire risks. Using grazing goats is an eco-friendly option that reduces noise, carbon emissions, and reliance on fuel-powered equipment,” officials said.