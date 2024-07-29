Support truly

Yet another North Texas pastor has stepped down in disgrace over “inappropriate and hurtful” behavior, the latest in a string of sudden resignations by high-profile megachurch leaders for alleged personal violations.

It has now been revealed that his replacement spent 20 years ministering to the flock at Gateway Church, which was rocked last month by news that its founder had sexually abused a 12-year-old.

Over the “past few years,” Josiah Anthony of Cross Timbers Church was involved in unexplained “events and circumstances… [over the] past few years” that church elder John Chalk said were disqualifying. Once the higher-ups at Cross Timbers were made aware of his actions, which are still specifically detailed, “it became evident that Josiah could not continue to serve as our lead pastor,” Chalk told the congregation on Sunday.

Anthony agreed to resign after church elders asked him to leave, Chalk said in a sermon that has since been removed from Cross Timbers’ Facebook page but was reviewed by local CBS affiliate WFAA before it was taken down.

“Josiah has been in a prolonged and sustained season of struggle with his emotional and mental health which has been very painful for him and those around him,” Chalk told parishioners. “Throughout this struggle, some of Josiah’s decisions and actions were inappropriate and hurtful to current and former members of the CT family and staff.”

Anthony did not respond to voicemail messages left by The Independent on Monday seeking comment. Chalk did not reply to requests for comment left on his phone and sent to his work email.

The exact details of Josiah Anthony’s alleged wrongdoing have not yet been revealed. ( Cross Timbers Church )

Following Chalk’s announcement on Sunday, Cross Timbers founding pastor Toby Slough asked congregants to “let unchanging truth be our guiding light, even when it doesn’t feel that way.”

“I’m grateful the Lord is near to the brokenhearted,” he said.

Anthony will be replaced, for now, by Cross Timbers executive pastor Byron Copeland, who has been named interim lead pastor, according to Chalk.

Copeland, who worked for two decades at the beleaguered Gateway Church and is currently executive pastor at Cross Timbers, will serve as interim lead pastor, Chalk announced. Last year, a former administrative assistant at Gateway — who was battling cancer at the time — accused Copeland of ignoring her complaints of ongoing sexual harassment by a pastor who she said had subjected her to romantic overtures, inappropriate remarks, and “attempt[s] to physically touch her.”

“Pastor Copeland aggressively confronted [the accuser] while they were at the Administrative Headquarters of Gateway,” the lawsuit states. “Pastor Copeland backed [her] into a corner of the room they were in and threatened to fire her if she didn’t shut up and stop stirring up drama. Pastor Copeland subsequently sent her an apology via Slack later that evening.”

Gateway Chuch recently made headlines when its founding pastor, Robert Morris, a former spiritual adviser to former President Donald Trump , admitted to past “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady.” The “young lady,” as it turned out, was 12 years old when the abuse began, and allegedly went on for five years. Last week, Morris’ son and daughter-in-law, both high-level pastors at Gateway, resigned suddenly after they and church elders “collectively” decided it would be best for them to leave.

Cross Timbers, which boasts a membership of some 5,000 people, calls itself “A community of Jesus followers committed to sharing hope both locally and around the world.” The church, according to its website, is dedicated to “[m]eeting emotional, practical and spiritual needs in the name of Jesus.”

Anthony served at Cross Timbers for more than 10 years, oversaw a staff of 60, and was the congregation’s senior pastor at the time of his ouster.

“My passion lies in fostering spiritual growth, nurturing community relationships, and advocating for social justice initiatives,” his LinkedIn profile says. “... Let’s Connect: I am always interested in connecting with fellow leaders, community advocates, and individuals passionate about making a positive impact. Let’s collaborate and explore how we can contribute to a brighter future together.”

As of Monday morning, all of Anthony’s sermons had been removed from the Cross Timbers YouTube page.