One teen shot at Dallas high school prompting ‘active shooter’ calls and massive police response
Multiple emergency responders were seen arriving at the school upon a report of a shooting incident
A 17-year-old was injured in a “shooting incident” at a Dallas, Texas high school on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive law enforcement presence.
Just after 1 p.m. CT, police received a call about an active shooter at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, according to Fox 4.
Law enforcement sources told CBS News that one student was wanted after allegedly firing a gun at another student. The 17-year-old student is believed to have been shot in the leg, but their current condition is unknown.
It is unclear at this time if any other students or faculty have been injured.
The Independent has asked the Dallas Independent School District for comment.
Police did not confirm the details of the incident or the injuries.
The Dallas Independent School District said police were responding “to a shooting incident” at the high school and safety protocols were implemented.
“We are asking everyone to refrain from coming to the campus. Reunification plans will be shared shortly,” the Dallas Independent School District said.
Images taken from helicopters showed a heavy police presence on the school campus in addition to ambulances. Students could be seen evacuating from the school.
The shooting incident arrives almost exactly one year after another student was shot in the leg while in a classroom. That incident spurred an investigation into how a student was able to bring a gun into the school. District officials later found that one of the metal detectors was broken.
This is a breaking new story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments