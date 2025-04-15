Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One teen shot at Dallas high school prompting ‘active shooter’ calls and massive police response

Multiple emergency responders were seen arriving at the school upon a report of a shooting incident

Ariana Baio
Tuesday 15 April 2025 20:25 BST
Comments
Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas evacuate after a shooting incident
Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas evacuate after a shooting incident (Reuters)

A 17-year-old was injured in a “shooting incident” at a Dallas, Texas high school on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive law enforcement presence.

Just after 1 p.m. CT, police received a call about an active shooter at Wilmer-Hutchins High School, according to Fox 4.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that one student was wanted after allegedly firing a gun at another student. The 17-year-old student is believed to have been shot in the leg, but their current condition is unknown.

It is unclear at this time if any other students or faculty have been injured.

The Independent has asked the Dallas Independent School District for comment.

Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas evacuate after a shooting incident
Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas evacuate after a shooting incident (Reuters)

Police did not confirm the details of the incident or the injuries.

The Dallas Independent School District said police were responding “to a shooting incident” at the high school and safety protocols were implemented.

“We are asking everyone to refrain from coming to the campus. Reunification plans will be shared shortly,” the Dallas Independent School District said.

Images taken from helicopters showed a heavy police presence on the school campus in addition to ambulances. Students could be seen evacuating from the school.

The shooting incident arrives almost exactly one year after another student was shot in the leg while in a classroom. That incident spurred an investigation into how a student was able to bring a gun into the school. District officials later found that one of the metal detectors was broken.

This is a breaking new story, more follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in