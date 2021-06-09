Marine recruit dies in final boot camp exercise dubbed The Crucible

A teenage Marine Corps recruit died during the grueling final exercise of a 13-week training camp.

Officials are investigating the death of Dalton Beals during an activity known as “The Crucible” on South Carolina’s Parris Island.

Authorities have not released any information about 19-year-old Private First Class Beal’s death or what stage of the training event he was at when it happened.

The 54-hour final test of recruit training sees individuals given only limited food and sleep and sees them hike nine miles back to the parade field with heavy gear.

Pfc Beal, who was originally from Pennsville, New Jersey, was due to graduate from the training course on 18 June.

He is the seventh recruit to have died at Parris Island since 2000.

A judge dismissed a lawsuit in 2018 filed by the family of 20-year-old Raheel Siddiqui who killed himself in 2016 after a confrontation with a Parris Island drill instructor.

His family claimed that he had been targeted because he was a Muslim and several Marines were eventually convicted after it emerged that drill instructors had kicked, choked and beaten recruits.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday.

“Private First Class Beals was beloved by his family, his community, and his state,” Mr Murphy said in a statement.

“His recent passing is a tragic loss for New Jersey and for our country. Pfc Beals had his whole life and his career ahead of him, and I know that he would have continued to serve with distinction, honor, and bravery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc Beals’ family and friends during this painful time.”