Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel has apologised after consuming two Bloody Marys and passing out at a college football game last month.

Ms Nessel was seen slumped in her chair at the Michigan-Michigan State game on 30 October and admitted to having consumed the cocktails on an empty stomach at a tailgate party.

“I proceeded to go to the game ... and started to feel ill,” Nessel wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents,” she added.

She said she was assisted in getting up the stairs and then someone “grabbed a wheelchair so as to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot”.

Ms Nessel said she was driven home.

“I am human. Sometimes I screw up,” she admitted. “This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.”

“From now on, I pledge never to drink on an empty stomach, and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary. Cause it’s gonna take a while to get that taste out of my mouth.”

The day after the game, Ms Nessel posted a photo of herself with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at the game.

That time I tried to make ⁦@GovWhitmer⁩ switch kids with me. pic.twitter.com/TBML2BDA20 — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) October 31, 2021

“That time I tried to make ⁦Gov Whitmer⁩ switch kids with me,” she wrote.

Ms Nessel has said she is running for reelection in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report