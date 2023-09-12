Watch live: Police provide update on Danelo Cavalcante search after prison escape

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as police provide an update on the search for Danelo Cavalcante on Tuesday, 12 September, 12 days after his escape from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania.

The convicted killer fled after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death.

Cavalvante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Pennsylvania State Police previously said the search for the fugitive, who is said to be armed, is centred on South Coventry Township.

The area is around 20 miles (32km) north of the prison he escaped from.

Residents have been warned to "lock all doors and windows."

Cavalcante reportedly stole a .22 calibre rifle from a home in East Nantmeal Township on Monday.

The homeowner is said to have fired seven shots on him as he fled.

Today's update comes following an intense search over the weekend, after Cavalcante stole a van and was filmed on a home surveillance camera.