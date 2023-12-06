Murder probe after Canadian 3D film pioneer and partner found dead in Dominica

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A renowned Canadian film industry entrepreneur and his partner have been found dead in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, where the couple owned a luxury resort.

The bodies of 3D animation innovator Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found inside a burnt-out vehicle on Friday after they were reported missing for several days.

On Monday, the Daniel Langlois Foundation said on its website that the founder of film software company Softimage and his partner died “in tragic circumstances” near the resort they owned.

A spokesperson for Canada’s consular services agency, Global Affairs Canada (GAC), confirmed it was aware of the deaths and said: “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the Canadian citizens involved.”

GAC media relations officer Marilyne Guevremont said in a statement to Canada’s CBC News that Canadian authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and are working with local counterparts in Dominica.

Langlois, 66, founded Softimage in 1986 and served as its president and chief technology officer from its inception until July 1998. The company gained global recognition in the fields of film and media production due to its cutting-edge digital technologies, with a particular emphasis on innovative 3D computer animation techniques.

Dominica’s national security minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that the deaths were a “potential homicide arson”. According to the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Blackmoore said: “This type of terrible crime and the brutality in this crime is something we cannot ignore and we cannot allow those responsible to go unpunished.”

He said the police received a call about the incident on Friday last week at about 7am. He said he assured his Canadian counterparts of “Dominica’s dedication to solving this crime”.

Four “people of interest” have, so far, been taken into custody. This includes one Dominican national and three foreigners, one of whom was reported to be an American national. The US State Department told BBC Newsthat “we are aware of reports of the arrest of a US citizen in Dominica. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time.”

The Daniel Langlois Foundation said in a statement: “In the coming weeks and months, details of the exact circumstances of their passing will be revealed as the Dominican police authorities and justice system proceed to the investigation.”

Langlois reportedly generated more than $200m in 1994 from the sale of his 3D animation software company. The software was used in blockbuster films such as Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Titanic, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Although acquired by Microsoft, the company retained its base in Montreal.

In 1999, he established the art-house cinema Cinema Excentris, co-founded the Festival du Nouveau Cinema, and instituted a foundation in his name to champion technology-related initiatives in the realms of arts and sciences.

He also founded a hurricane aid organisation in the Caribbean to help rebuild island communities after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and purchased the summit of Mount Pinnacle in Coaticook, Quebec in the Eastern Townships near the US border to protect the summit’s flora and fauna.

Ms Marchand worked with an animal charity, the Humane Society of Dominica.

Langlois and Marchand opened their luxury resort, named Coulibri Ridge Eco-resort, just a year ago. “The entire community on the island is in mourning following a devastating incident on Thursday, 30 November,” a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement to Radio-Canada.

“His legacy reflects his innovative spirit,” Canada’s federal minister of Canadian heritage, Pascale St-Onge, wrote in a statement.