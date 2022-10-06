Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The city of Rochester in upstate New York has agreed to pay $12m to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.

Mr Prude died after officers held him to down until he was no longer breathing after they found him running down the streets naked in the snow, according to the Associated Press.

The settlement was greenlit by a federal judge, a court document filed on Thursday reveals.

The mayor of Rochester, Democrat Malik Evans, issued a statement saying that it was “the best decision” possible.

“It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community,” he said.

Having entered office in January of this year, Mr Evans wasn’t mayor at the time of Mr Prude’s death.

Lawyers noted that Mr Prude’s five children will receive the funds following the payment of legal costs.

Attorney Matthew Piers represents the estate administrator.

“I think that it’s an amount of money that is sufficient to show that the City of Rochester recognizes that something very bad happened and that it’s very important for the city to put it in the rearview mirror and move forward,” he said, according to the AP.

The encounter between Mr Prude and law enforcement took place after his brother made a call to request mental health assistance.

More follows...