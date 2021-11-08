Human remains have been found during the search for a geologist who left a worksite in the desert in Arizona four months ago, but his father has said that the bones discovered aren’t those of his missing son.

The Buckeye Police Department has confirmed that the remains found by the volunteers searching for 24-year-old Daniel Robinson were human. A DNA test will be performed to identify the bones. Police also said that evidence was found near the body of Mr Robinson that suggested that the bones may not be his.

The father of the missing geologist, David Robinson, tweeted from a Twitter account called “Please Help Find Daniel”: “Saturday, November 6, my weekly searches for my son Geologist Daniel Robinson has again uncovered human remains out in the desert of Buckeye, AZ, hopefully bringing some closure to another grieving family. The human remains is not Daniel. I will continue my searches for my son.”

The father shared a video of himself alongside hired investigator Jeff McGrath, who said volunteers had found femur and leg bones.

“We don’t know whose it is,” he said.

More follows...