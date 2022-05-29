Body of missing college student identified weeks after girlfriend found dead in Lake Michigan

Couple found in waters off Chicago after going missing on 30 April

Gustaf Kilander
Sunday 29 May 2022 15:29
Comments

Related video: Swimmer goes missing at Lake Pleasant in 6th straight weekend incident

The body of a missing college student has been identified weeks after his girlfriend was found dead in Lake Michigan.

University of Illinois student Daniel Sotelo’s body has been recovered and identified, the Cook County medical examiner has said.

Mr Sotelo’s girlfriend, Natally Brookson, 22, was found dead in the waters off Chicago on 2 May.

Police have said that they were both reported missing on 30 April. Mr Sotelo, 26, was last spotted in the 1700 block of South Racine Avenue in central Chicago, according to police. Law enforcement has said that Ms Brookson was last seen leaving her work in the 5500 block of North Maplewood Avenue, north of Chicago’s downtown, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Recommended

The body of Ms Brookson was found close to the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, on the western edge of Lake Michigan, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mr Sotelo’s remains were removed from Lake Michigan close to Wilmette on 22 May, not far from where Ms Brookson was found.

No further details have yet been provided concerning the deaths of either Mr Sotelo or Ms Brookson.

They both went to the University of Illinois. Ms Brookson was getting a degree in psychology, according to a GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses.

Mr Sotelo’s sister Jennifer said that he was about to graduate with a master’s degree in Organic Chemistry.

She added that he had been speaking about his plans for the future, including carrying on with his work at an organic farm in Naperville, Fox 32 reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in