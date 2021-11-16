American journalist Danny Fenster will touch down in the US on Tuesday after being sentenced to 11 years in a Myanmar prison.

Mr Fenster was found guilty of allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, speaking with illegal organisations and violating the terms of his visa, among other charges last week. He was detained for months ahead of his trial.

The journalist's release was secured by US diplomat Bill Richardson, who traveled to Myanmar to negotiate with the country's officials.

Myanmar's military government, which took power in a coup last February, said it was deporting Mr Fenster and would "release details why he was released later."

Mr Fenster is the managing editor at Frontier Myanmar, an independent news site that covers current affairs, politics and business in the country.