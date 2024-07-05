Actor Danny Trejo in brawl as July 4 parade descends into chaos over a water balloon

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fireworks weren't the only things blowing up on the Fourth of July as actor Danny Trejo was caught on camera losing his cool during a parade in Los Angeles.

The 80-year-old “Machete” actor was making an appearance at the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade when someone allegedly threw a water balloon at the classic car he was sitting in, ABC7 reported.

Video of the incident shows Trejo sitting in a white classic convertible and smiling for photos.

According to witnesses, at some point during the photo-op someone threw a water balloon at Trejo.

Footage then shows Trejo approaching a man in the crowd and throwing a punch at him.

The man punches back, and while he does not connect with Trejo, it does send the actor stumbling backwards and onto the ground.

The man who took a swing at Trejo then punches another man, hitting him and sending him to the ground as well.

A larger melee reportedly broke out in the crowd, during which Trejo grabbed a folding chair and tossed it into the chaos.

Bystanders — many of whom were trying to protect children at the event — quickly moved to break up the brawl and restore order.

A woman at a Los Angeles Fourth of July parade tries to hold actor Danny Trejo back after he tried to punch a man who threw a water balloon at him ( screengrab/Fox11 )

Trejo is seen in footage arguing with a woman who appears to be trying to hold him back.

Police were called to respond to a fight at the scene, but the battle had already broken up by the time they arrived.

No arrests were made.

After the incident, Trejo spoke to TMZ, and called the water balloon-slinger a “coward” who acted “childish” by throwing it at his car.

He said he was not injured during the fight.

The ruckus came just days after the actor announced his 16-year-old pet chihuahua Dixie had died.

Trejo is known for playing tough characters on screen. Prior to his acting career, he battled with drug addiction and spent time locked up in San Quentin State Prison. He got sober in 1968 and, on his release from prison, began acting.

He's had an eclectic career, and is most recently best known for his role as “Machete” in several Robert Rodriguez films.