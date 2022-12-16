Jump to content

Heavy metals found in popular dark chocolate brands

Hershey’s, Trader Joe’s and Lindt dark chocolate varieties were found to contain lead and cadmium, according to a study by Consumer Reports

Bevan Hurley
Friday 16 December 2022 15:30
Comments
<p>Dark chocolate has been found to contain heavy metals </p>

Dark chocolate has been found to contain heavy metals

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Popular brands of dark chocolate may contain potentially dangerous levels of heavy metals, according to a new study from Consumer Reports.

Scientists from the nonprofit organisation tested 28 well known dark chocolate varieties for their amount of heavy metals, and detected lead and cadmium in all of them.

In 23 of the chocolate bars, eating just one ounce (28 grams) per day would exceed the levels that public health researchers recommend for one of the heavy metals.

Five of the bars contained excess levels of both lead and cadmium.

The brands tested included some of the most popular chocolate makers, including Lindt, Trader Joe’s and Hershey’s.

Consumer Reports food safety researcher Tunde Akinleye said in a statement the potential health impact of consuming those metals were riskiest for pregnant women and young children, as they could impact brain development.

In otherwise healthy adults, consistent exposure to heavy metals can lead to nervous system problems, hypertension, immune system suppression, kidney damage, and reproductive issues, Mr Akinleye said.

“But there are risks for people of any age,” Mr.

