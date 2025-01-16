Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Lawrence Bell is facing felony child pornography charges over a trove of graphic videos — some of them AI-generated — that detectives say the 49-year-old uploaded to an online account.

Bell, a Northern California resident, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on $1 million bail, according to booking records.

The married father of four is the first person to be charged for possession of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) since it became a crime under state law on January 1, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Bell’s alleged activities came to the attention of Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators after they were contacted by officials at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which tracks CSAM being shared online. ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

open image in gallery Darrin Bell is facing felony charges for possession of CSAM ( Getty Images )

Detectives say the investigation began with a tip related to 18 files containing CSAM, but a deeper look turned up 134 offending videos in all, among them a stash allegedly produced using AI.

Bell is the creator of a strip called Candorville, which launched in 2003 and is syndicated through The Washington Post Writers Group, appearing in newspapers across the country. His cartoons are also distributed via King Features Syndicate, which handles such iconic names as Popeye, Dennis the Menace, and Beetle Bailey.

He won a Pulitzer in 2019 for editorial cartooning, the first African-American in history to do so.

Bell also received the Berryman Award for Editorial Cartooning (2016), the RFK Award for Editorial Cartooning (2015), and UC Berkeley’s Daily Californian Alumni of the Year Award (2015). He does not yet have an attorney listed in charging documents and was unable to be reached for comment.

Bell is due to appear in court on Friday at 3 p.m. local time.