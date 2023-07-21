Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 11-year-old daughter of former MLS goalkeeper Brad Knighton was killed in a boating accident in South Carolina.

Olivia Knighton died after the 23-foot boat she was on in the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River was “rocked by a large wake” caused by another boat, stated the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The youngster was struck by the boat’s propeller and later died from her injuries.

Brad Knighton retired in January after 16 seasons, 12 of which he spent playing for the New England Revolution, and confirmed the tragic death of his daughter on social media.

”There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment,” he wrote.

“Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly.

“Somehow, we will get through this together as a family.”

The Revolution mourned the loss of Olivia in its own statement.

“Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit,” the tram stated.

“Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts.”

The New England Patriots also tweeted their condolences to the Knighton family.

“We are heartbroken by this devastating news and extend our sincerest sympathies to the Knighton family and the Revolution organization.”