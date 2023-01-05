Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James “Buster” Corley, one of the co-founders of Dave & Buster’s entertainment chain, has reportedly died. He was 72.

Corley died of a gunshot wound on 2 January at his home near White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. Police said the wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

The entrepreneur’s daughter, Kate Corley, said in a statement to WFAA-TV that “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain”.

Dallas Police Department said that officers who reached the scene in the White Rock Lake area found a man with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, with Corley’s family confirming his identity.

His daughter said in the statement that “the family asks for privacy during this time”.

Dave & Buster’s issued a statement which paid tribute to Corley’s “pioneering spirit” and to his innovation and creativity. A representative from the company said: “His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that ‘everybody is somebody’ set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster’s guests over the past 40 years.”

The statement added: “Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”

Each Dave and Buster’s combines a restaurant with a sports bar and an extensive video arcade.

The franchise has over 150 locations in North America. Its first store was opened in Dallas in 1982 in a 40,000-square-foot warehouse by Corley and his business partner David Corriveau, who died in 2015 at the age of 63.

A company spokesman told the New York Times that Corley had not been involved in company management at the time of his death.

