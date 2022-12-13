Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has claimed that his surprise appearance onstage at a Dave Chappelle comedy show in San Francisco received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Footage emerged on social media of Mr Musk being booed and jeered as he took the stage alongside Mr Chappelle at the Chase Center on Sunday.

“Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter),” he said in a post to the social networking site.

“It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

According to several videos posted to Twitter, which were later taken down, Mr Chappelle introduced Mr Musk by saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world”.

A chorus of boos and cheers rang out around the 18,000-capacity venue, with the jeers progressively getting louder as Mr Musk strode around the stage, according to Gizmodo.

“Cheers and boos I see,” Mr Chappelle said.

The reception appeared to leave Mr Musk flustered and unsure how to react, prompting Mr Chappelle to joke that there must be bitter ex-Twitter employees in the audience.

“All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats,” Mr Chappelle said. “It’s all coming from way up there.”

Elon Musk, with arms aloft, joined Dave Chappelle onstage at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday (Jean Wilda / YouTube (screengrab) )

The awkward double-act went on for several minutes, with Mr Chappelle joking that people could boo all they wanted at the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

“Listen, whatever. This (expletive) is not even trying to die on Earth. His whole business model is f*** Earth, I’m leaving anyway.”

Mr Musk then thanked Chappelle for having him on stage.

Dave Chappelle and Elon Musk

“Are you kidding, I wouldn’t miss this opportunity,” Mr Chappelle responded. “The first comedy club on Mars, that should be mine. A deal’s a deal Musk.”

“You (expletive) can boo all you want. This (expletive) gave me a jetpack for Christmas.”

Mr Musk later asks Mr Chappelle: “Dave what should I say?”

“Don’y say nothing,” he replies. “It’ll only spoil the moment.”