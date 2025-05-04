Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Portnoy says he is sending two college students who held up an antisemitic sign in his Philadelphia bar to the Auschwitz concentration camp so they can learn from their behavior.

The Barstool president said he would be paying for the trip, to turn the “hideous” incident into a learning experience, admitting it was “cliche and very unlike me.”

In an angry three-minute video posted on X on Sunday, Portnoy explained how he had learned of the incident while getting ready for the Met Gala on Monday.

When patrons order bottle service at Barstool Sansom Street, signs are typically shown and displayed, he said, with some customers having chosen to show a sign reading “F*** the Jews.”

Portnoy, who is Jewish, said he was “hunting down waitresses, the table who did it,” but that the two girls responsible for serving the tables had already been fired.

open image in gallery Dave Portnoy says he is paying for two college students who held up an antisemitic sign in his bar to the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, so the can learn from their behavior ( Dave Portnoy/ X )

He said the students involved may attend Temple University.

The businessman posted a video update shortly after, in which he said he had been in contact with all those involved in the incident and a solution had been reached, which he believed was a “fair outcome.”

“I'm sending these kids to Auschwitz,” he said. “They've agreed to go. That's of course, the Holocaust concentration camps… and they're going to do a tour of the concentration camps in Germany and hopefully learn something.

“Maybe like, their lives aren't ruined, and they think twice, and more importantly, other people see, it's not just like words you're throwing around. So to me, that's a fair outcome of this event.”

open image in gallery Portnoy posted two videos to X in which he described the incident and said he was 'hunting down' those responsible. He later confirmed he had spoken to all those involved and had reached a 'fair' solution ( Dave Portnoy/ X )

The pair would “learn a little bit about history and, hopefully, you know, get educated” he said..

“So for everyone who wants these kids' lives to be ruined. I think I think you can lay off and I think there's a fair f****** trade.”

Portnoy confirmed that the two waitresses had been fired, referring to one of them as “the dumbest human I've ever talked to.” “I don't know if she thought she was making a political statement,” he said, adding that he “kind of forced” her coworker to go along with the stunt.