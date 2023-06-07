UFO ‘whistleblower’ says government has ‘intact’ non-human craft

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Air Force veteran has made a bombshell claim that the US government has recovered materials that could be proof of UFOs, including an intact craft of “non-human origin,” but they are keeping it a secret from the public.

David Charles Grusch, a veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office, has blown the whistle on this information, speaking with several news outlets about the crafts.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it a spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Mr Grusch told NewsNation.

Mr Grusch served as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s senior technical adviser for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis with Top Secret/Secret Compartmented Information clearance, according to The Debrief

He also served as a senior intelligence officer in the National Reconnaissance Office. In total, he has 14 years of experience serving as an intelligence officer.

But during his time on the UAP task force, Mr Grusch says he was refused access to a materials recovery programme that included physical evidence of crafts.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Mr Grusch told NewsNation “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

He told The Debrief that he’s prepared many briefs on UFOs for Congress but, last year, decided to provide hours of classified information and data about the materials recovery programme.

Mr Grusch claims the materials recovery programme was shielded from proper congressional oversight.

An unclassified version of the document, provided to The Debrief, says that Mr Grusch has direct knowledge that UAP-related information is being withheld or concealed from Congress, “to purposely and intentionally thwart legitimate congressional oversight of the UAP program.”

According to the complaint, in July 2021, Mr Grusch confidentially provided classified information to the Department of Defense Inspector General about the withheld information but Mr Grusch believes his identity was disclosed.

Now, Mr Grusch is filing a whistleblower complaint, alleging that he suffered retaliation for disclosing the confidential information.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General found Mr Grusch’s complaint to be “credible” and “urgent” in July 2022 and a summary was given to the Director of National Intelligence, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, according to Mr Grusch.

Mr Grusch said he hopes the revelation provides an “ontological shock” and “generally uniting issue for nations of the world to re-assess their priorities.”